Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.85

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 2269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.