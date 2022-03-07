Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Up 32.5% in February

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 125,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Yunji stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Yunji has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $184.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yunji by 37,441.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 214,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 1,030.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yunji by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

