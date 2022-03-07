Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $0.93 EPS

Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $77.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BancFirst by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

