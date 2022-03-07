Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,660,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $6.54 on Monday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

