Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post -$1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.82). Cedar Fair reported earnings of ($1.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.88) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $48,467,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,160,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUN traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $53.10. 16,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,367. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

