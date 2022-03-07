Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.17 Million

Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) to report $42.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.03 million to $42.30 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $39.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. ChannelAdvisor has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 947,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 725,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

