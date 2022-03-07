Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.92 Million

Brokerages expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $198.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.40 million and the highest is $204.17 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $752.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $814.45 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $830.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.