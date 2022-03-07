Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.83 Million

Brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $189.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.58 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $673.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $684.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $640.25 million, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $640.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

