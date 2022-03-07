Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.83 Million

Brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $189.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.58 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year sales of $673.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $684.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $640.25 million, with estimates ranging from $639.87 million to $640.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pangaea Logistics Solutions.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Get Rating)
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.