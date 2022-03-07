Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will announce $56.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.02 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $31.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year sales of $289.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $307.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $468.02 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $486.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after acquiring an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $105.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 2.57.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

