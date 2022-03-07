Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.74 million. Materialise posted sales of $53.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $256.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.27 million to $263.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $288.99 million, with estimates ranging from $280.80 million to $297.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materialise by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $17.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. Materialise has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

