Zacks: Analysts Expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for onsemi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. onsemi reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after buying an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,874 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.77. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

