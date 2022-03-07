Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will post sales of $55.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.37 million. Phreesia reported sales of $41.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $211.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of PHR opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.