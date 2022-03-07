Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cars.com.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 153.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73.
About Cars.com (Get Rating)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
