Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cars.com.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cars.com by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cars.com by 83,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 153.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

