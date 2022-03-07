Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Million

Analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will post $28.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.11 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 179.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $93.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.96 million to $153.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $232.53 million, with estimates ranging from $78.86 million to $580.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.90.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

