Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $27.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.82 million and the lowest is $23.00 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $159.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.25 million, with estimates ranging from $174.50 million to $245.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

About Heron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.