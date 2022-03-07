Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will announce $229.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $936.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $988.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

