Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will announce $229.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $936.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $988.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
NRZ stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
