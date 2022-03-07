Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 72,171 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.94.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.