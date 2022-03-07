Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.
OSS stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.94.
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
