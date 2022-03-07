Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report $30.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.19 million to $31.25 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cook acquired 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,167.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 230,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,626 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter worth $9,620,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RSVR opened at $7.50 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

