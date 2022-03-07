Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $229,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

S traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. 4,539,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,731. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.02.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

