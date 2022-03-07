Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $402.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to announce $402.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $398.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,235,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $3,215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,189,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after buying an additional 174,322 shares during the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.27. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

