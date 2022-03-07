Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Post $1.52 EPS

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.90. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

