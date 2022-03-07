Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will announce $340.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.31 million. Wix.com posted sales of $304.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.53.

WIX opened at $73.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after purchasing an additional 323,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Wix.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

