Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.60 Million

Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will post $183.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.50 million to $198.70 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $151.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $694.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.60 million to $707.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $672.13 million, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $683.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $14,603,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

