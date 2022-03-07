Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

MNPR stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.84. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

