Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will report $41.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $45.30 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $176.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a negative net margin of 21.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.23 on Monday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

