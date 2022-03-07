Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.00

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 9460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after buying an additional 1,450,960 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,550,000 after purchasing an additional 685,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.