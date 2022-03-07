ZBG Token (ZT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $123,138.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $123,138.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00105042 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.