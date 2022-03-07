ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0760 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $705,840.26 and $579.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00285626 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00074531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00087405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005277 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

