Zealium (NZL) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $13,738.15 and $26.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002488 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00373617 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,805,368 coins and its circulating supply is 17,805,368 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

