Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $383.49

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $383.49 and last traded at $384.47, with a volume of 4439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.83.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,602,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,027.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 84.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,981,000 after buying an additional 65,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.