Zhihu (ZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ZH opened at $2.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Zhihu has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.