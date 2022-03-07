ZooKeeper Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $499,860.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.19 or 0.06672307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.08 or 0.99926589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048047 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 115,366,263 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

