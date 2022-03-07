Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

ZM opened at $108.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.13. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $108.43 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

