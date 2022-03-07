Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $108.94 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $108.43 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.