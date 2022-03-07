Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.63

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 13571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,909 shares of company stock worth $2,553,072 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

