Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11).

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

