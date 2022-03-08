-$0.04 EPS Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Lion Electric posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEV shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 70,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,061. Lion Electric has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

