-$0.09 EPS Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

Several research analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,921. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.98.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

