-$0.10 EPS Expected for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONN. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 565,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONN remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,002,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,787. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

