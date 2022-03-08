-$0.13 EPS Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,201,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,104,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 583,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,548. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $729.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

