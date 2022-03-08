-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.31). Unity Biotechnology also posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.