$0.39 EPS Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

ESTE opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.