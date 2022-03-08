$0.41 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 58,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 419,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 6,697,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,871. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

