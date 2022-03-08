$0.52 EPS Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SMBK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. 1,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $432.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

