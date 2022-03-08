$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of RRR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. 1,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.