$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.65. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NCR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,162. NCR has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.