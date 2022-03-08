$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.65. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.72. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

