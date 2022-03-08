$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,016,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ST opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
