$0.87 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.