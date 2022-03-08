$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Choice Hotels International reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.45. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

